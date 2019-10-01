ELWOOD — Violet E. Hayes, 76, of Cozad died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Elwood Care Center.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Berryman Funeral Home Chapel in Cozad with the Rev. Brent Graves officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Adullam Lutheran Cemetery northeast of Bertrand.
The memorial book may be signed 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with family present 6-8 p.m.
She went home to be with Jesus, surrounded by her family.
Violet was born Sept. 14, 1943, in Gothenburg to Sylvester and Mabel Tunison.
Family meant everything to her, always loving to be surrounded by them, whether it was an ordinary evening gathering or a big holiday event where she spent the day preparing the meal. She always loved to cook, but you never caught her following a recipe. She also had such a passion for her jewelry, porcelain dolls, snowmen figurines and her dogs.
Violet was preceded in death by her lifelong partner, Dean Mathews; her parents, Sy and Mabel Tunison; brother, LeRoy Tunison; grandson, Ronnie Bray Jr.; and son-in-law, Ray Mathews.
She is survived by six children, Bonnie Bray, Ronald (Heather) Bray, Pauline (Marvin “Bud”) Linder, Sam (Loari) Bray, Elizabeth Bray and Virginia Hayes; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one stepdaughter, Deanna Garretson; and many other loved ones.
Memorials are suggested to the family in her name for later designation.
