KEARNEY — Virgil Dale Wagner, 93, of Kearney died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home in Kearney.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the Rev. Mike Szekely officiating. Interment will follow at the Oxford Cemetery with military honors by the Oxford American Legion Post 219 in conjunction with the United States Marine Corps Funeral Honors Team.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Feb. 17 with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Virgil was born March 17, 1926, in Glen Elder, Kan., to William and Eva (Coe) Wagner.
On Sept. 1, 1947, he married Betty Jean Quinn in Oxford. She died on Dec. 25, 1984.
Survivors include his daughter, Nancy Schukar of Loomis; four grandsons; and 11 great-grandchildren.