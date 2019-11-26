Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MODERATE TO HEAVY, WET SNOW IS EXPECTED, WITH NEAR BLIZZARD CONDITIONS POSSIBLE AT TIMES. A WINTRY MIX IS ALSO POSSIBLE IN THE TRANSITION FROM RAIN TO SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF GENERALLY 5 TO 10 INCHES ARE FORECAST, THOUGH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS NEAR 12 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. WINDS WILL BE FROM THE NORTH-NORTHEAST DURING THE DAY WITH GUSTS AROUND 35 MPH, THEN TURNING MORE NORTHWESTERLY THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT WITH GUSTS AROUND 45 MPH. * WHERE...IN KANSAS, PHILLIPS COUNTY. IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, MOST COUNTIES, AND INCLUDING THE TRI CITIES. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING THROUGH 6 AM WEDNESDAY, BUT WITH THE MAJORITY OF ACCUMULATION OCCURRING TODAY BETWEEN LATE MORNING AND EARLY EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY, ESPECIALLY IN RURAL AREAS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW AMOUNTS WILL VARY ACROSS THE WARNING AREA, WITH THE HIGHEST TOTALS OF GENERALLY 8 TO 10 INCHES FAVORING AREAS NORTH AND WEST OF THE NEBRASKA TRI CITIES. LOWER AMOUNTS ARE LIKELY FARTHER TO THE SOUTH AND EAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&