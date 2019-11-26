WINDSOR, Colo. — Virginia Joan Riley, 87, of Windsor died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Windsor.
A celebration of life was Friday at First United Methodist Church in Windsor. Graveside services will be later in Shelton, Neb.
Stoddard Funeral Home & Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley was in charge of arrangements.
She was born on July 25, 1932, in Arcadia, Neb., to Earnest and Charlotte Smith.
On Nov. 18, 1953, she married Jack Riley in Kearney, Neb. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son, Kim of North Platte, Kirk of Cozad and Craig of Windsor; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.