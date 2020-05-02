KEARNEY — Vivian L. Axmann, 97, of Kearney died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church with the Rev. James DeLoach officiating. Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home will comply with current limitations of 10 people or fewer at public gatherings.
Memorials are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Church.
