KEARNEY –– Wade W. Willey, 58, of Kearney died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of Wade’s life will be 4 p.m. Friday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. The family has requested Husker attire or a concert T-shirt to be worn to the service. A reception will follow at The Other Side banquet room.
——
Wade was born in Scottsbluff on Sept. 1, 1961, the first of five boys. Chimney Rock was his backyard growing up, where horses were raced and strategies were formed on how to get certain parts of cars and farm equipment to work. One of his favorite stories to tell was being injured and going to the ER three Memorial Days in a row. Wade was an animal lover, especially his dog, Rusty. He loved to fish but had never seen the ocean. The Dream Foundation made that happen in December when Wade had the time of his life driving a speed boat at top speed and catching fish on the open water at daybreak.
Survivors include his wife, Suzy Willey of Kearney; daughter, Hannah Willey of Palatine, Ill.; son by choice, Jeremy Hasbrouck and family of Kearney; brothers, Boyd Willey of Bayard, Shawn Willey and wife, Brenda, of Gering, Eric Willey and Laurie of Bayard, and Justin Willey and wife, Jill, of Sterling, Colo.; aunts and uncles, Evelyn VanCamp of Lancaster, Ohio, Gerald and Betty Parriott of Scottsbluff and Kenneth and Jo Parriott of Bayard; his dog and faithful companion, Rusty; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Dream Foundation.
Visit www.osrfh.com to share online condolences.