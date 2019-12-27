KEARNEY — Waldo Johannsen, 74, of Kearney died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home.
Graveside services and inurnment will take place later.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Waldo E. Johannsen was born July 5, 1945, in Ogallala to Wilbur and Deloris (Helmer) Johannsen.
He moved to Gibbon when he was 1 year old. He graduated from Gibbon High School with the class of 1963.
On Feb. 15, 1963, Waldo was united in marriage to Janice Carpenter, and this union was blessed with three children, Tina, Beckie and Timothy.
Waldo worked as a farmer the majority of his life. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Gibbon for several years.
He was also a member of Elks, AQHA, NRHA and FQHA.
He loved life on the farm: horses, cattle and growing things. He especially enjoyed working in his yard, building birdhouses and watching birds and puttering around in the shop.
Waldo loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Janice of Kearney; children, Tina and husband Mike Slater of Gibbon, Beckie and husband Brett Champine of Evergreen, Colo., and Timothy and wife Stephanie Johannsen of Gibbon; siblings, Lowell and wife Pat Johannsen of Arapahoe, Bonnie and husband Don Skeen of Grand Island, and Connie and husband Dan Wilcox of Las Vegas; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as several other extended family and friends.
Waldo was preceded in death by his parents; and brother and sister-in-law, Duane and Pat Johannsen.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
______________________________________________________________
