KEARNEY — Waldemar L. “Wally” Janssen, 85, of Kearney died Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Prairie View Garden Assisted Living in Kearney.
Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arapahoe with the Rev. James Moshier officiating. Interment will be at Arapahoe Cemetery.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of arrangements.
He was born on Sept. 17, 1934, to Harm and Caroline (Kamprath) Janssen in Seward. He grew up in Arapahoe and graduated from Arapahoe High School with the class of 1953. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1952 to 1956.
On June 17, 1957, he married Mary Jo Frost in Los Angeles. They moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., for one year and then to Lexington for several years, working construction and in the hardware business. They lived in Gothenburg and McCook before returning to Arapahoe to own and operate the Coast to Coast hardware store. They owned the store for 24 years and then retired in 1999 when they moved to Kearney. They loved to camp and follow their grandchildren in all their activities. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Arapahoe before becoming a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Kearney. In 2008, Mary Jo passed away.
On May 18, 2010, he married Ruth Pigott and they made their home in Kearney.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Janssen of Kearney; son, Gary and wife Susanne Janssen of Alma; daughter, Rowan Buckley and Heather Volker of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Blaine (Allison) Janssen, Brent Janssen and Brandie Janssen and fiancé Troy Bland; sister-in-law, Donna Janssen of Arapahoe; and brother-in-law, Doug and wife Jan Frost of Fort Collins, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Jo; and brothers, Brunno, Gilbert and wife Gretel Janssen, and Reinhold Janssen.
