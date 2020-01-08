KEARNEY — Wally D. Swanson, 73, of Kearney died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at his home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Kearney with the Rev. Sean Dougherty officiating. Inurnment will take place at Kearney Cemetery later.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney, and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
