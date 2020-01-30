KEARNEY — Walter D. Heyen, 84, of Hastings died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with the Rev. Joel Remmers officiating and military rites provided by Hastings Military Honor Guard. Private family burial will be later.
Book signing is until 5 p.m. today at the funeral home, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday with family present at the church.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Hastings is in charge of arrangements.
——
Walter was born May 31, 1935, in Hebron to George and Mary (Garrels) Heyen.
He received his Texas high school diploma and obtained his GED while he was in the U.S. Army from March 4, 1957 to March 3, 1959.
He married Blanche Farver on June 12, 1960, at the Presbyterian Church in Nelson. They resided in Gibbon for 40 years. They moved to Hastings in 2009.
Walter worked at the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant in Grand Island from 1966-75, owned and operated his own drywall business in Gibbon from 1975-81, and worked at Eaton Manufacturing until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife, Blanche Heyen of Hastings; sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Deb Heyen of Alda, Don and Leannette Heyen of LaVista, Rod and Margaret Heyen of Astoria, Ore., Robert and Ashley Heyen of Aurora, Colo., and Sean and Julie Heyen of Lincoln; grandchildren, Seth Heyen, Jared Heyen, Adam Heyen, Maria Heyen, Annie Heyen, Joshua Heyen, Luke Heyen, Morgan (Kyle) Renteria, Kameron Heyen and Peri Heyen; great-grandchildren, Xander Heyen and Aslyn Renteria; brother, Leonard Heyen of Ruskin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers and spouses; one sister and spouse; and grandson, Evan Heyen.
Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.