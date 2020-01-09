ST. PAUL — Wanda Louise Edwards, 91, of St. Paul, formerly of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Brookefield Park Nursing Home in St. Paul.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with the Rev. Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour before services on Friday.
——
Mrs. Wanda Edwards was born Jan. 31, 1928, on a farm near Shelton to Frank B. and Leah (Hardy) Skeen. She attended Hall County School Districts 9 and 57.
On Dec. 12, 1946, Wanda married Rex A. Edwards on her parents’ farm near Wood River. They later divorced. Four children were born to this union.
She was baptized in the Methodist Church in Wood River. Wanda belonged to Trinity United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Harmony Extension Club and was a 4-H leader.
During her lifetime she worked in many retail stores including Hesteds, Brandeis and Tabors.
She enjoyed cooking, shopping, jigsaw puzzles, fishing and painting.
Survivors include sons, Dennis and wife Christine Edwards of Grand Island, and Craig and wife Trenna Edwards of Grand Island; daughters, Lynda and husband Lyle Henderson of Kearney and Nancey and husband Norman Fendrick of Wayne; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Louis, Erwood and A.W. (Woody) Skeen; sisters-in-law, Evelyn, Irene and Wanda Skeen; nephews, Roland, Norman, Byron and Gerald Skeen; and a great-grandson, Angel Edwards.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation, or to the donor’s choice.
