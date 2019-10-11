COZAD — Wanda L. Koch, 86, of Cozad died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Emerald Care Nursing Home in Cozad.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the American Lutheran Church in Cozad with the Rev. Steve Berke officiating. Burial will be at Eustis East Cemetery.
Visitation with family present will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad.
She was born Aug. 25, 1933, on a farm northeast of Eustis to Walter and Thelma (Kiesel) Hess.
On Jan. 1, 1953, she married Rodney L. Koch in Eustis.
Survivors include her husband; sons, Ronald Koch, Russell Koch and Robbie Koch; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.