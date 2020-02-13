GIBBON — Warren Fitzgerald, 86, of Gibbon died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at his home.
Private family graveside services will be at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Warren was born April 19, 1933, in Gibbon to John and Grace (Wilson) Fitzgerald.
He was raised in Gibbon and received his education from Gibbon High School. He later attended York College in York. Warren proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1954.
On June 19, 1955, Warren was united in marriage to Juanita Nellie Brayton in Kearney.
The couple made their home in Gibbon where he farmed with his father on the family farm in Gibbon. Warren was also a self-employed tax accountant and bookkeeper. In his retirement years, he raised catfish.
Warren was a 1972 candidate for the 3rd Congressional District of Nebraska. He enjoyed playing the piano and was a member of the Gibbon American Legion Post 310.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Michael Fitzgerald of Texas; daughters, Patti Mack of Florida, Margaret Martindale of Gibbon and KD Roberts of California; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Patrick John Fitzgerald.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
