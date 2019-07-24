KEARNEY — Waunita M. Mayhew, 81, of Kearney died Monday, July 22, 2019, at her home.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services. Inurnment will be later.
——
Waunita was born Feb. 24, 1938, in Wymore to Calvin and Julia (Stimpson) Pickett. She grew up in Barneston, Wymore and Endicott.
Waunita was united in marriage to Don Nelson. To this union eight children were blessed. Waunita later married George H. Mayhew.
She was a longtime member of the Kearney Church of the Nazarene and volunteered for several different organizations. In her free time, Waunita enjoyed reading and being outside.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Bob Nelson and his wife, Brenda, of Kearney and Daniel Nelson of San Antonio; daughter, Donna Watson and her husband, Donald, of Wymore; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Linda Nelson of Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Pickett of Marble Rock, Iowa, and Yvonne Pickett of Veradale, Wash.; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Waunita was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; sons, Calvin and David Nelson; daughters, Kathy Schmidt, Julia Nelson and Joyce Carroll; and brothers, Kenneth and Earl Pickett.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.