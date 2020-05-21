ARVADA, Colo. — Wayne L. Dobberstein, 82, of Arvada, former Kearney, Neb., resident, died Friday, April 10, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
He was born on Nov. 22, 1937, in Kearney to Albert and Nora Dobberstein. Wayne graduated from Kearney High School in 1956 and shortly after joined the U.S. Navy where he served four years. After his discharge he moved to Denver where he worked briefly with Skelly Oil Co. and Jeffco Manufacturing Co., a beverage and beer can manufacturing company, which was eventually purchased by Ball Corp. He was employed by Ball Metal Container Group for 38 years until his retirement at age 65 as a quality control representative.
During his employment with Ball, he travelled extensively all over the world; China, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Guatemala, to name a few. In 1990 he received an award for excellence for his contributions to Ball’s achievements in the packaging industry.
He loved Lake McConoughy and spent almost six months every year at his home at North Shore, boating, fishing and, of course, having a beer with his pals. He was active in the Lemoyne, Neb., Senior Center and frequently served at the fundraiser breakfasts and ran the “cake walk” at their yearly bazaar.
He also loved baseball and the Colorado Rockies and followed them from the first game they played at Coors Field. He went every year to spring training in Arizona and was so disappointed when the coronavirus shut them down this year. He loved keeping up with a lot of people. His weekly call list was extensive. He will be genuinely missed by his family, his friends at Ball, his baseball buddies, lake friends and old friends he kept tabs on. We’ll miss you, Wayne, you were a good man, husband, dad, grandpa and a friend to everyone.
Survivors include his wife, Cecilia; his children, Rene Bebout, Julie Dobberstein and Eric Dobberstein; three grandchildren, Devin Bebout, Madison Bebout and Andrew Bebout; his brother, Dale Dobberstein (Barbara) from Arizona; and sister-in-law, Ramona Dobberstein from Kearney.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and two sisters: Jim, Glen, Albert, Cole, Jack, Erma Kreuger and Irene Leach.