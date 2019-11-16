PUEBLO, Colo. — Weslie Stratman, 84, and Donna (Tupper) Stratman, 84, of Pueblo County died Nov. 5 and 6, 2019, respectively, in Pueblo.
Services were Nov. 9 at Central Christian Church in Pueblo.
Roselawn Funeral Home in Pueblo was in charge of arrangements.
Wes and Donna, parents to six children, were born near Wilcox, Neb., in 1935; Wes on March 6 to John and Ruth Stratman, and Donna on July 15 to Clifford and Marie Tupper.
Donna and Wes were high school sweethearts and married at Pleasant View Christian Church in Wilcox on June 15, 1957, shortly after Donna graduated from the University of Nebraska. The couple raised their growing family in Kearney, Neb., followed by Lamar, Colo., before settling in Pueblo, in 1973.
Donna was a life-long educator and avid reader; she taught home economics in Wilcox and was the preschool director at Central Christian Preschool in Pueblo for over 20 years.
Wes was a “tractor man”; he spent 12 years with the Brodine Tractor Co. in Kearney, three as a territory manager for Hesston Corp., and operated Hiland Implement in Pueblo for 20 years. A connoisseur of antique tools and farm equipment, he also served as superintendent of the Colorado State Fair Antique Equipment Display for 24 years.
In their retirement, Donna and Wes enjoyed traveling to antique farm shows and spending time with their 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one 1916 Minneapolis-Moline steam engine.
Wes and Donna are survived by their six children, Valerie Gorton of Longmont, Loreli Stratman of Aurora, Steve Stratman (Laurie) of Pueblo, Gary Stratman (Debbie) of Greeley, Trent Stratman (Tammie) of Kearney and Teresa Osmanski (Duane) of Kearney.
Donations can be made to Central Christian Church, where they were members since 1973; Front Range Antique Power Association; or the Avondale Vineland Lions Club.
Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.