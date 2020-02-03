REPUBLICAN CITY — Wilbur Lynn “Bill” Blunt, 72, of Republican City, formerly of Hastings, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at his home at Taylor Manor in Republican City.
Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with the Rev. Paul Ferrarone officiating. Inurnment will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings, with military honors by Hastings Military Honor Guard in conjunction with the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Team.
Memorial book signing will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma with the family present 6-7:30 p.m.
Bill was born Feb. 28, 1947, at Hastings to Norman and Dorothy (Crone) Blunt.
On June 10, 1967, he married Barbara K. Kluver. They divorced. She died in 2019.
Survivors include his daughters, Kaelynn “Katie” Kimminau of Hastings, Jennifer Hock of Republican City and Billi Jo Redden of Alma; sister, LeeAnn Blunt of Hastings; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and special friend, Patty Mattison of Lincoln.