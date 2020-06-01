BROKEN BOW — Wilda J. McCaslin, 93, of Broken Bow died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 8 at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow. Burial will follow in the Broken Bow Township Cemetery.
Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska. No more than 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
Wilda was born Sept. 9, 1926, at Overton to Lloyd and Leta (Chesmore) Dunn.
She married Virgil McCaslin on April 26, 1952, in Broken Bow. He preceded her in death.
Wilda is survived by sons, Virgil of North Platte, Dean of Kearney, Kevin of Broken Bow and Keith of Kearney; daughter, Leta of Grand Island; brother, Floyd; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.