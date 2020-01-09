KEARNEY — William E. Foster, 86, of Gibbon died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River with the Rev. Jorge Canela officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Wood River.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a vigil prayer service at 7 p.m.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
——
William Edmond Foster was born on May 14, 1933, in Milburn to William and Maude (Wymore) Foster. He grew up in Merna and graduated from Merna High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Kearney State College and then received his master’s degree from Michigan State University.
He married Deloris Mannel in 1952 in Anselmo. They had six children, Pamela, William Jr., Penelope, Daniel, Robert and Stephen.
William taught in Custer County for a few years and then went to teach at Gibbon Public Schools for over 40 years. During his years of teaching, he started the wrestling program at Gibbon.
William was an outdoorsman and liked to fish. He also enjoyed building and flying model airplanes and was a member of the Model Airplane Aeronautics.
He attended the Shelton Catholic Church and Wood River Catholic Church. William was a former Knights of Columbus member and former Elks member.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Deloris Foster of Gibbon; children, Pamela Foster of Topeka, Kan., William Foster Jr. and wife Denise of Lincoln, Penny Kenney of Manhattan, Kan., Dan and wife Trish Foster of Circle Spring, Texas, Robert and wife Terri Foster of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Stephen Foster of Wood River; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
William was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and son-in-law, Jay Kenney.
Memorials are suggested to Gibbon Public Schools Science Department.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.