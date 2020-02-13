GOTHENBURG — William Clair Moroney, 81, of Gothenburg died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Gothenburg Health.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church in Anselmo. Burial will be at the Dale Catholic Cemetery west of Merna with military honors.
Visitation will be until 4 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, and 6-7 p.m. at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church in Anselmo, with rosary at 7 p.m.
William Clair “Bill” Moroney was born south of Anselmo on May 23, 1938, to Thomas J. and Veronica M. “Vera” Williams Moroney.
He married Sandra Headley May 29, 1971, at St. Anselm’s Church.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra; daughter, Natalie Waskowiak; two brothers, Thomas E. Moroney of Grand Island and Roger Moroney of Holly Lake, Texas; and two granddaughters.