JOHNSON LAKE — Wilma Jane Buckel, 81, of Johnson Lake died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her home.
Services will be 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Elwood Funeral Home with the Rev. Matthew Koperski officiating.
There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation was chosen.
She was born July 19, 1938, to William and Ruby (Payton) Buckel.
She married Dennis Caligiuri.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Caligiuri of Prescott, Ariz.; daughter, Theresa Moseley of Johnson Lake; brother, John Buckel; sisters, Lorna and Billy Jo Buckel; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.