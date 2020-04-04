LEXINGTON — Wilmer J. Lainez-Garay, 18, of Lexington died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home.
A private funeral service will be 3 p.m. Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Daniel Sauer officiating. Following the traditional funeral service, cremation will take place and a private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Per CDC guidelines, 10 people or fewer at one time will be allowed in the facility.
The funeral service will be streamed through Facebook Live on the Reynolds-Love Facebook page.
Wilmer was born Dec. 22, 2001, in Lexington to Rafael Lainez and Delmi Garay.
Survivors include his parents, Rafael Lainez and Delmi Garay of Lexington; and brothers, Rafael Garay of Lexington, Franklin Ivan Garay-Lainez of Kearney and Christopher Lainez-Garay of Lexington.