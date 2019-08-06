LEXINGTON — Winnona Rae (Barnes) Love, 79, of Lexington, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Lexington Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Broken Bow with Kathy Salts officiating.
She was born Nov. 1, 1939, to Lyle and Mary Patterson Barnes in Broken Bow.
In 1959, she married George Love from Mason City. They divorced in 1970.
In June 1971 she adopted her daughter, Angela. She later gained a second daughter, Liz.
Survivors include daughters, Angela Werner of Cozad and Liz Josjor of Holdrege; brothers, Maynard Barnes and Lyle Barnes, both of Broken Bow; sister, Lauretta Rice of Dunning; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.