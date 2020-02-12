SILVER SPRING, Md. — Yolande Mercedes Kurz, 91, of Silver Spring, formerly of Kearney, Neb., died Feb. 5, 2020, at her home in Silver Spring.
Graveside service was at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring on Feb. 7.
——
Yolande was born Dec. 27, 1928, to Gabriel and Mercedes (Orsucci) Andreoli in Nice, France. She grew up in Nice and was the youngest of five children.
In 1945, she met an American GI, Robert L. Kurz, who was stationed in Nice. They fell in love and corresponded with each other when he was transferred stateside. In 1950, Robert proposed to her and she traveled to the states and they were married that year. They made their first home in Oakland, Calif. In 1953, she became an American citizen. They had a son, John, in 1955.
In 1957, Robert moved the family to Kearney when Rockwell Manufacturing Co. opened its pipeline valve manufacturing plant there.
Yolande enjoyed gardening, reading and traveling. In 2013, she moved to Silver Spring to be close to her son.
Survivors include her son, John L. Kurz; partner, Mark Lambert, both of Washington, D.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2003; her parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
Please visit www.collinsfuneralhome.com to leave condolences online.