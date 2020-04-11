Slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Nebraska is critical, and fortunately for us, we have a number of strategies we can employ. Stringent adherence to the actions below, suggested by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, will help protect each of us, including Nebraskans who are more vulnerable to severe illness and death.
The more faithfully and patiently we stick with these guidelines, the more we will help prevent hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed so they may continue to provide care to families, friends and neighbors who need it.
Ten actions for Nebraskans should take now:
1) Stay 6 feet away from others.
2) Stay at home and only grocery shop once per week. Go to the store alone.
3) Wear a cloth face covering in public (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) when you can’t stay 6 feet away from others.
4) Work from home.
5) Hold conference calls or virtual meetings instead of in person.
6) Stay home if you or someone in your house has a sudden onset of cough or shortness of breath or a fever.
7) Wash hands often with soap and water. If there’s no soap and water, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
8) Wash hands right before you eat.
9) Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash.
10) Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, especially counters, handles, doorknobs, tabletops, remotes and keyboards.
Who has the virus?
So you think you can spot someone with COVID-19? Think again.
Recent studies show that a significant percentage of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those who eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to DHHS, the CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
Also worth thinking about: Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing. Public health officials continue to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing is crucial.