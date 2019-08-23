When Christine Wilson said she had a spare horse I could ride on one of her guided trail rides Saturday at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area, I paused before accepting, despite liking the idea of taking photos with a from-the-saddle perspective.
The owner of Christine’s Horseback Riding near Kearney had started the trail rides the previous weekend. She takes advance registrations at 308-320-4908 for up to five people at a time.
The cost for an hour ride through a tallgrass prairie at the rec area’s west end is $30 per person. Vehicles must have valid state park permits.
Wilson hopes to offer rides year-round to people who would like to see the park from horseback during all four seasons.
She had three others lined up to ride with her Saturday, but said she would bring along the fifth horse with or without a rider rather than leave it alone near the parked stock trailer. I knew I made the right decision to be the fifth rider after seeing how easygoing Sugar, Chloe, Rocky, Comet and Frosty were during an earlier trail ride Saturday afternoon.
My initial hesitation reflected my lack of equestrian experience.
We didn’t have “pleasure” horses on our farm because Dad had spent part of his childhood helping Grandpa Potter farm with work horses. So it was a big surprise when Dad came home from a farm sale with a large pony.
Although my twin sister, Lisa, seemed thrilled to have a pony, I was scared of him and he didn’t like us at all. The pony was gone — don’t know where — soon after he tried to get Lisa off his back by deliberately flopping on his side.
The only other horseback ride I remember was at Fort Robinson State Park in 1978, the year I worked at the Alliance Times-Herald. I joined a trail ride for visitors into buttes surrounding the park.
It was fun until, toward the end, a cowboy rode up beside me and said, “By the way, your horse sometimes runs for the barn.” That didn’t happen, but I nearly panicked at the thought that my trail ride might turn into a rodeo event.
I had no such worries Saturday as Sugar calmly followed Comet, the horse Wilson rode, on trails along and through eye-high big bluestem and other prairie grasses.
With the reins tied together and looped around the saddle horn, I could use both hands to take photos and to push the bill of my required helmet out of the way of the camera. Sugar paused twice to grab mouthfuls of grass and once to pee.
As horses and riders moved single file toward the stock trailer, Wilson pointed to two camera-shy deer almost hidden in the grass. They quickly disappeared into nearby trees.
While riding, I could imagine the much larger grasslands along the south side of the Platte River that were home to Native Americans and seen by soldiers stationed at Fort Kearny after it was established in 1848. Pioneers on horseback, in covered wagons and walking alongside wagons passed through prairies surrounding the fort before continuing their westbound journeys through more oceans of grass along the Oregon-California Trail.
In a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission press release about the new trail rides, Fort Kearny State Park Superintendent Gene Hunt said the horses also “pay homage to the park’s history as a home station for Pony Express riders.”
If horses aren’t your thing, consider taking a walk through the tallgrass prairie. A good starting place is the Pollinator Habitat Project in the camping area west of the main road into the rec area.
The bonus may be seeing horses and riders pass by.