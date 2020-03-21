Until this week, the coronavirus was something I read about and wrote about, but it dangled far in the distance. On Wednesday night, it punched me in the gut. A good friend, Jim Isabella, is hospitalized with COVID-19 back home in a Cleveland suburb. Isabella does a popular six-day-a-week sports talk show on radio station WNIR in Akron.
Just two weeks ago, Jim practically was pooh-poohing the coronavirus. He and his wife Theresa were sick of hearing about it. They rolled their eyes because students at nearby Kent State University still were gallivanting around at fraternity parties as the virus was closing in, but never mind that. Life went on.
“My talk show is insane,” he emailed nine days ago. “Got some toilet paper earlier this week. Tonight Theresa couldn’t get chicken, meat or toilet paper. She said she is just tired of the whole coronavirus stuff. Hope you are well.”
A few days later, Jim developed a dry cough. Soon he couldn’t finish a sentence without coughing, so he went to his doctor. The doctor did some tests, told him he had pneumonia and put him in the hospital. They repeated tests at the hospital Monday and again told him he had pneumonia.
Two days later, the doctor walked into his hospital room with grim news. “It’s not pneumonia,” the doctor said. “It’s COVID-19.”
Jim was so shocked it took him several minutes to catch his breath. He was moved to isolation. He can’t have visitors. His wife and nearly grown children are quarantined. So are three on-air personalities at his radio station.
He knows he has unintentionally exposed dozens of others, especially those he sat with in the doctor’s office. He has no idea how he got it. He hadn’t traveled, hadn’t been in a big crowd, any of that. He’s one of the first three cases in the Akron-Canton area and, by 11 a.m. Friday, one of the 88 positive cases in Ohio.
Jim is energetic. He loves to laugh. He’s a terrific sportswriter. When one of the suburban Cleveland high school basketball teams won the state championship, he wrote a sparkling lead: “The shot Mary will remember is the one she never saw.” (Mary was the wife of that winning coach. She’d covered her eyes in angst as that cager heaved the winning basket forward.)
I first met Jim when I hired him to fill in on my newspaper staff when a reporter was out for surgery. Jim did such a terrific job that when that reporter returned, I hired him full time. He moved on to radio when the newspaper business plummeted in Cleveland.
Now he’s in the hospital. Talking is hard and exhausting, he said. As he emailed from his hospital room Thursday morning, he sounded uncharacteristically subdued.
Here in Kearney, 1,000 miles away, I’m playing it safe. My son, isolated at home in suburban Los Angeles, emails practically daily pleading with me to work at home. My daughter, working from home in Aldie, Va., with her husband and three teenagers, sent me a video last evening of the spring peepers she heard when the family took a long walk after dinner. They were tired of being cooped up inside.
All across this country, the tales are the same. My cousin Joe on the remote Hopi Indian Reservation in Arizona drove 90 miles south to Flagstaff Tuesday to stock up on groceries for two weeks. He and his wife Janice closed their arts and crafts shop last week. There are no customers anyway. COVID-19 has invaded there, too. A Navajo man was diagnosed with it in a remote Navajo village 100 miles north of Joe’s earlier this week. By Friday morning, nine Navajo cases were confirmed, Joe told me.
Jim, meanwhile, remains in an Akron hospital. “I don’t know how the heck I got this, but obey what people are telling you,” Jim told the Akron Beacon-Journal.
As I write this Friday, I haven’t heard from him in 24 hours. I hope he’s OK.