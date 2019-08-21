Kudos to Gov. Pete Ricketts and others for their unusual but sensible approach to the burgeoning opioid abuse problem sweeping the country.
The governor, Attorney General Doug Peterson and representatives of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the University of Nebraska Medical Center teamed up to create the addiction medicine fellowship program and will partner to oversee it.
Ricketts said the addiction fellowship will address substance-use disorders, not only illicit drug addiction, but also the even larger public health issues of nicotine dependence, alcohol use and binge drinking. The collaboration will allow Nebraska to train its own specialists and increase visibility for UNMC’s excellence.
DHHS Chief Executive Dannette R. Smith says the time has come to fully integrate the science of addiction into medical practice. Such a move will improve the health of all Nebraskans and recognize the fact that while the state has a commendably low rate of opioid use disorder, it is not immune.
Addiction medicine fellowships are multispecialty training programs that focus on the provision of care for persons with unhealthy substance use, substance-use disorders and other addictive disorders. Addiction medicine physicians work in diverse settings, including clinical medicine, public health, education and research.
The addiction medicine fellowship provides fellows with experience in the prevention, clinical evaluation, treatment and long-term monitoring of substance-related disorders. The training emphasizes the management of medical and psychiatric conditions in the comprehensive care of these patients and utilizes a range of evidence-based interventions.
UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold said the center has an opportunity to lead and educate a new generation of physicians to address the opioid epidemic and other substance-use disorders. He said the school educates the workforce to serve individuals with organ system disease, trauma, cancer and more, so it’s fitting that it continues as a national leader in addressing the prevention and treatment of substance use and addiction.
Gold says health care providers who are comfortable and competent with addiction-related care will serve as change agents to transform the health care system. Primary care, internal medicine providers and specialists who have daily patient contact are a natural place for those with underlying substance-use disorders to seek help.
DHHS Director of Behavioral Health Sheri Dawson says the fellowship will allow health care professionals to address substance-use disorders, which are the largest and most costly preventable health problem and account for almost a quarter of Nebraska’s annual deaths. She says more than 90 percent of individuals are exposed to alcohol or substance use before the age of 21. One in every four deaths in our country is attributable to alcohol, nicotine, opioids and other drugs, including non-opioid prescription medications.
Peterson says addressing the importance of treatment is vital in an integrated approach to fighting the opioid problem and other addictions.
The fellowship provides experience in the prevention, clinical evaluation, treatment and long-term monitoring of substance-related disorders. The training emphasizes the management of medical, psychiatric and social conditions in the comprehensive care of substance-abuse patients. The educational program is 12 months in length and designed to be completed in no more than a two-year period.
Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Addiction Division Director at UNMC, Dr. Ken Zoucha, will direct the fellowship program. He said the first year would be spent building the infrastructure for the fellowship in partnership with academic institutions such as UNMC and Creighton University. The first fellow will start in September 2019 and graduate in August 2020. Sustained funding is being sought beyond the initiative’s start-up phase.
Good move in the right direction, Nebraska.