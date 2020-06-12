Consumers had better heed a Nebraska Farm Bureau report released this week. The report pegs farm and ranch losses because of COVID-19 at nearly $3.7 billion in Nebraska. According to the report, that sum is equal to about 80 percent of the state of Nebraska’s annual budget.
Think about it: That’s 80 percent of the cost for the state to maintain and build new highways, support higher education and supplement local property taxes for K-12 education. The Nebraska State Patrol, Legislature, state prisons and so many other services wouldn’t exist without a mountain of tax money and other revenues.
The estimated loss to Nebraska farmers and ranchers is so large, in fact, that it challenges our ability to comprehend and appreciate.
What will our state look like with that much money taken away from agriculture?
The answer to that question should worry us all. To get a glimpse of what Nebraska will look like if the ag economy is unable to quickly recover, take a look at the meat case in your local supermarket.
There have been empty spots in recent weeks because packing houses aren’t able to produce enough to satisfy demand. Meat cases could become much more empty if farmers no longer can afford to feed the swine and cattle they’re capable of producing but financially cannot afford to until slaughter and processing facilities rebound.
If you can visualize empty shelves in the meat department, step outside and look up and down main street in small-town Nebraska. Many of the businesses lining Main Street will be gone, absent support from farmers and ranchers who patronize local merchants. Insurance agencies, car dealerships, specialty shops and retailers all face a rough future if agriculture cannot recover.
Add to the list of threatened services —Nebraska’s local schools, nursing homes, hospitals, counties and municipalities. As the fortunes of farmers go, so go the fortunes of the rest of the state.
The Farm Bureau’s report clearly lays out the challenges facing our state’s farmers and ranchers. They face a steep uphill climb, but farmers and ranchers should not be alone as they face the looming struggles.
“We’re in this together” is a phrase we’ve heard frequently during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those words apply as Nebraskans emerge from their initial response to the coronavirus crisis, and now look ahead to reviving our state’s economy. What can we do to support agriculture? Here are suggestions: Fill up with fuel blended with ethanol. Insist that local governments hold down their costs to keep property taxes in check. Be extra careful not to become infected with coronavirus. Each person who comes down with COVID-19 potentially will slow Nebraska’s recovery by diverting money to medical bills when the cash could do a lot to stimulate the local economy.