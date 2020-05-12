A friend asserted last week that in order to spare the United States’ economy from immediate collapse, President Trump must immediately end mandatory social distancing and instead leave it to the discretion of business owners and individuals whether they should observe the 6-feet-of-separation rule.
We disagree with our friend because we believe the separation reduces the potential for the coronavirus to be passed from one individual to another. Separation is just one step among several that may be used against the virus.
Hand washing, surface sanitizing, wearing masks and self-isolation also are important weapons against coronavirus. Choosing not to employ those measures invites trouble because there are so many ways a person can be infected — person-to-person contact, sneezes and coughs, touching a surface that is hosting the virus, or even passing through an invisible cloud of virus that’s suspended in the air.
To prevent infection from coronavirus is the best philosophy. Stand back so others who may be infected will not unintentionally pass along the virus, and wear a mask so that you don’t pass it along without knowing it.
Our friend argued that keeping social distancing rules in effect would be the final “nail in the Trump-economic coffin” because churches, restaurants, theaters, arenas, airliners, conference centers and other venues cannot survive without people using them.
To be certain, we all face difficult decisions in this time of uncertainty. Many businesses are strained for lack of customers, or because they are industrial in nature and must retool production lines to separate workers by a safe distance.
While we can appreciate our friend’s concern about the economic consequences of the coronavirus, we offer this final argument in favor of social distancing and the other measures to slow down or even prevent the spread of the virus. If everyone were to take responsibility — disinfect surfaces, self-isolate, wash hands, wear masks and keep a distance — we significantly would reduce the period necessary to defeat the coronavirus.
Unfortunately, it appears we may be losing ground. Rather than ending the spread of the coronavirus, it appears that in many states — Nebraska is among them — the growing number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths still are on the increase. They’ve not reached their peak. The negative trend is bad news. More people now increasingly are likely to contract the virus and thus prolong the time it will take to reverse the trend and achieve safety.
We urge all Nebraskans to think twice before believing it’s OK to relax your defenses. This isn’t a time to ditch the masks, invite strangers into our homes or forget about social distancing. Only when there’s a vaccine will we be completely safe. Until then, self responsibility and precautions are our best weapons.