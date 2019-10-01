Seventeen pairs of eyes stare at me. I holler, “Y’all ready?” They whoop and holler, waiting for the beat to drop. They are every shape, every size, every color, every age and walk of life — and every bit connected by one thing — a desire to dance in the water and forget about the world for one hour. This is not your grandmother’s water aerobics. It is heart-pounding, music-blasting, water-splashing, crowd-roaring fun.
This is Aqua Zumba.
I own K-Town Shakedown, a fitness studio in Kearney. For the past five years, I have brought Aqua Zumba to Centennial Pool five nights a week. We have more than 50 people attending these classes. It is good clean fun and it is open to anyone. We work hard to keep it affordable. At the end of each summer season, there is sadness and talk of locating a space to continue the fun.
The benefits of continuing to offer these classes to our community are hard to deny. Water exercises are particularly ideal for people who suffer from joint pain or other degenerative body conditions. Exercising in the water is a great way to burn calories and better tone your muscles.
This year I took my best shot at continuing to offer the classes. I emailed KPS and asked if my teaching Aqua Zumba to our community could be considered. I was excited when there seemed to be a hint of a chance and soon was approached by the UNK swim coach to collaborate and teach the class to her swimmers and the community at the same time. We tried it and it was working beautifully. Everyone was genuinely enjoying it and having a great time. Someone, out of the kindness of their heart, offered to help me do some good and make a real difference improving people’s lives. I was stoked.
Then the bottom fell out. I received a phone call on Sept. 24 from KPS telling me that the class would need insurance in place (which I already carry) and pay $140 per hour to rent the pool.
Yes, they’re asking $140 per hour to use a pool that was promoted for community use.
I would like to continue to offer this service for a reasonable fee. I will need to pay for the pool, but $140 an hour is absurd.
Everyone I have dealt with at KPS has been kind and understanding. I truly appreciate that. I understand their position as far as insurance, and I am happy to meet all requirements.
What I don’t understand is their stance that if they offer the pool to me at a lesser cost, they would have to offer it to everyone at a lesser cost.
To that I say, “Great! I think you should.” Asking $140 per hour makes it impossible for almost anyone to afford. It’s exclusive and not community-minded at all.
Elaine Mefferd, Kearney
