Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Asia last week to find a region in turmoil. China is flexing its military muscle throughout the region. North Korea is continuing to improve its nuclear capabilities. And political and economic relations between Japan and South Korea are deteriorating rapidly.
Never has there been a greater need for an active American diplomatic role in Asia than now. But while U.S. officials regularly travel to the region, their main message is that America needs to take care of its own interests first. Washington no longer will provide the leadership on which Asia’s stability and security so long have depended. More and more countries now are following in America’s footsteps, pursuing policies to satisfy their own immediate interests no matter their impact on the region as a whole.
This new reality is clearest when it comes to the growing clashes between Japan and South Korea. The two countries long have feuded over history, including over possible Japanese reparations for the treatment of Koreans during Imperial Japan’s occupation of the peninsula. Repeated efforts to settle differences have faltered on domestic politics in both countries, where the issues readily remain exploitable.
The effect of the deteriorating relationship on regional security became evident in July when a joint Russian and Chinese long-range air patrol, including nuclear bombers, flew south between Japan and the Korean Peninsula. When the planes flew near a group of islands claimed by both South Korea and Japan, they both scrambled fighters to intercept the Russian and Chinese planes. After a Russian reconnaissance aircraft strayed into the airspace over the islands, South Korean fighters fired hundreds of warning shots to force the Russian plane to change course.
Yet, far from uniting the two nations in a joint response against Russia and China, the incident deepened divisions between the countries. Moscow and Beijing weren’t the only countries trying to exploit the dispute between the two American allies. North Korea launched a number of ballistic missiles, once again defying a United Nations Security Council resolution prohibiting such testing.
Meanwhile, China is continuing to expand its military reach throughout the region. Its deployment of two bombers as part of the joint patrol with Russia was the first of its kind, demonstrating an increased military alignment between the two great powers.
All of these developments are challenging the stability and security of the world’s most dynamic and economically important region. Washington has an overriding national interest in making sure that none of them get out of hand. But so far, the Trump administration has fallen short.
America’s abdication of its leadership role in Asia is creating uncertainty among many of its closest friends about how to secure their interests. Some are aligning more closely with China. Others are turning inward and pulling back from regional responsibilities. None can take America’s place. The growing regional turmoil likely is only a foretaste of what is yet to come.