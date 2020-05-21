Believe it or not, Nebraska has more miles of streams than any other state. It’s no wonder that boating — in all its various forms — is so popular here. From canoing and kayaking to personal water craft, speedboats and sailboats, Nebraskans love to play on the water.
Although Nebraskans are attracted to a variety of watercraft, the rules of water safety are universal, as demonstrated by these bits of advice from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Please remember, if you plan to boat this Memorial Day Weekend, use good sense and take it easy. This probably will be your first time on the water in 2020, so it may take a few hours to polish the skills you had built up by the end of the boating season in 2019.
Make 2020 another safe and pleasurable year following these tips from Game and Parks:
Before Launching: Ensure your boat is in good running condition. Get the boat registered and, if a nonresident, purchase an Aquatic Invasive Species sticker on the commission’s website. Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return. Paddlers of kayaks or canoes should physically inspect their planned take-out point to make sure it is accessible.
Legal Operators: Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1985, who operates a motorboat or personal watercraft in Nebraska must have successfully completed the Nebraska boating safety course. Anyone operating a motorboat or personal watercraft in Nebraska must be at least 14 years of age. For more information about boating regulations, view the 2020 Nebraska Boating Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides.
Wear a Life Jacket: Children under age 13 and anyone on a personal watercraft are required by law to wear a USCG-approved life jacket. People being towed by a boat on skis, a tube, or other similar device also must wear a life jacket. Every vessel, except sailboards, must carry a flotation device for each person aboard.
Avoid Alcohol: Boat operators can become impaired with less alcohol than motor vehicle drivers due to heat and dehydration. Boating Under the Influence is a criminal violation and is enforced actively.
Safety Equipment: Life jackets, throw cushions, fire extinguishers and bailing devices are required on most boats.
Be Wary: Look around for other boats, personal watercraft, swimmers, stumps and other hazards. Speeds in excess of 5 mph are prohibited if within 30 yards of any other vessel.
Watch the Weather: Storms can pop up quickly in Nebraska. Check the weather in advance and monitor it during the day, if necessary.
Go Fishing: Fishing is heating up across the state. Get your fishing permit at OutdoorNebraska.org and head to your favorite lake.