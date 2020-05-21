Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHEASTERN PHELPS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... KEARNEY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTH CENTRAL BUFFALO COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 1145 AM CDT FRIDAY. * AS OF 545 PM CDT THURSDAY, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED THAT RAIN WAS NOT NEARLY AS HEAVY AS EARLIER THIS AFTERNOON. HOWEVER, WIDESPREAD AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES OCCURRED ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA, AND RUNOFF WILL LIKELY CONTINUE FOR PERHAPS SEVERAL MORE HOURS, WITH MAINLY MINOR FLOODING EXPECTED TO PERSIST INTO FRIDAY IN SOME LOCATIONS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT COULD EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... KEARNEY, MINDEN, AXTELL, ODESSA, FUNK AND RIVERDALE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&