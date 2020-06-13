There are times when drastic circumstances demand drastic responses. That’s the case at Lake McConaughy, where a prohibition on alcohol has taken effect. The ban on possessing and consuming alcohol has become necessary because Big Mac can attract big crowds. Occasionally the crowds overflow out of the lake’s developed and controlled campgrounds onto its beaches and other undeveloped areas, and the people and parties are all but uncontrollable.
Lake McConaughy has a reputation for pristine waters, outstanding fishing, excellent boating and comfortable camping. However, the party problems taint the lake’s reputation and have vexed law enforcement and Game and Parks for as long as we can remember.
The bad behavior spoils the lake experience for many, and worse, it occasionally leads to fatal accidents in which alcohol is a factor.
Stakes are high. Local leaders and parks officials cannot stand by and do nothing, so they’ve settled on the alcohol ban — a drastic response to drastic circumstances. We can’t argue with the decision. The coalition of parks officials and community leaders has been forced into a corner.
It’s a regrettable situation, however, we suggest decision makers examine an additional response to Big Mac’s drinking problems.
In announcing the alcohol ban has taken effect, Game and Parks officials also announced a master plan has been launched to enhance Lake McConaughy’s recreational potential. The plan calls for more campgrounds, better boat ramps, equestrian areas, hike-bike trails and a host of other amenities that would elevate Big Mac out of its current rustic state and make the place a lot more modern and civilized.
Nebraskans and other lake users should appreciate the efforts that went into the master plan. The Game and Parks’ improvements will complement existing assets while broadening the lake’s appeal. Our only hang-up centers on the slow pace of making the plan a reality.
Why will it take 20 years to roll out the plan? If the amenities could be completed earlier than 2037, they could make the lake easier to police and safer for its users.
Dragging out good ideas across a 20-year span seems out of character for Game and Parks, which has built and enhanced many popular, well-used parks elsewhere in Nebraska. If Big Mac’s crowds are so large they’re uncontrollable, build the accommodations that will rein in the wild behavior.
Game and Parks is skilled in building and enhancing recreational areas, and thousands of Nebraskans benefit by discovering the outdoors.
The situation at Lake McConaughy is an opportunity to build and enhance, with the added benefit of developing an area that’s more easily policed and enjoyable by all. If that’s true, let’s accelerate the schedule and accomplish in 5-10 years what currently is slated for 20 years.