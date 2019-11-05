I’m not the best chef, baker, cook —anything that deals with food. I’m good at eating food. Cheese doesn’t stand a chance in front of me, and if I was stuck on an island with only bread and water, I would probably be OK. But cooking? It’s boring. Baking? I want to love it, but I lose patience.
During the holidays, I buy all the magazines with delicious pumpkin recipes, and then send ideas to mom so she can bake them for me.
I grew up around food. You probably did, too. Every family has a tradition in the kitchen. Ours was typical of a farming family in the 1980s and 1990s. We didn’t have a lot of cash, so nothing was wasted. My grandparents knew all about the depression, so that’s likely another reason why.
We froze leftovers (if there was anything left to eat). Heck, even scraps were saved for the cats and the pigs.
Food was savored.
We made casseroles (with cheese, of course).
Our freezer was stocked with beef and pork and (at one point) chicken we raised.
The chicken thing stopped when I was a kid, so I didn’t have to partake in the de-feather part. One time a mean rooster flew at my face and nearly poked my eye. Dad made him supper after that one. We did raise chicken for eggs, but they became more like pets and less like food by the time I was old enough to remember.
And every Sunday, we would come home from church and walk into our home, greeted by the most incredible smell of roast and potatoes. We ate like royalty on those afternoons. Bread, butter, pickles, corn, even dessert if we were lucky.
And on special occasions, mom made her cinnamon rolls. They are the best rolls I’ve ever tasted, and I’ve tasted a few. They might even be your favorite.
Mom is a gifted baker. A gifted cook. Heck, she did all of those homemaking things so well, and worked full time on top of that. She tried to teach me how to do the same, but I found it all a bit dull.
In our teen years when mom worked long hours, my sister Lindsay would cook for dad and I was in charge of making the iced tea and setting the table. You get the picture.
Despite my cooking flaws, I have tried to pass on a few traditions in my own family. I can make tator-tot casserole, although my girls crinkle their noses. I’m fairly solid at baking chocolate chip cookies, although I burned my last batch. And every Christmas morning, we eat my famous cinnamon rolls.
They are only famous in my head, of course. It’s mom’s recipe, and I try to bake them like she does.
I haven’t yet.
I’m probably hard on myself for that, but it’s my fault. If I would make them more than once a year, I could perfect the recipe. But — you guessed it — I just find it boring. And messy. And I have no will power around frosting.
Our church hosted the annual soup and cinnamon roll event last week. My young family loves this night. There’s food involved that I don’t have to make or clean up. I just get to eat. And eat we did.
“Mom,” my middle child asked, “why didn’t you make your cinnamon rolls this year? They are the best! They would probably win, you know.”
“My rolls?” I asked her in confusion. “You mean grandma’s rolls? Like, you want her to make them?”
“Yeah, grandma’s rolls are good, too, but I love your cinnamon rolls, mom!”
And that comment, from my 9-year-old daughter, was enough for me to love them, too. I’ll bake those rolls again this year. They likely won’t turn out like mom’s, but that’s OK. They will turn out like Ella, Grace and Keithan’s mom’s cinnamon rolls.
That’s pretty good, too.
