In every community, everyone has something to contribute to benefit our lives together. So, it makes sense that we build networks that connect our gifts and use them for the greater good. I enjoy meeting people and building my social capital because I know gifts used in conjunction with others can be a powerful force.
Social capital equates to the network of relationships and goodwill among people with the power to move communities forward. It’s a spirit of cooperation with others that creates a willingness to engage with people on community initiatives — to invest your time, talent and treasure just because they asked you. Social capital is an eagerness to help that develops because you have built and cultivated relationships. It creates a reserve of generosity in your community.
When you know someone, you are more likely to trust, help and listen to them. Just as physical capital is essential to run a successful business, social capital creates opportunities toward a common goal. Social capital is critical in community work.
There are many ways to build social capital.
Get comfortable with introductions. When we take the time to connect with people and learn about them, we create a connection that can support future community growth. Make time for introductions. Build a reputation for showing up. People want to work with others who are dependable and hardworking.
Be willing to say yes. When you begin to create your relationship network, say yes to invitations to participate in community efforts, boards and organizations. Become community-focused. Building social capital to serve your community is different from building social capital for your career.
Be grateful. As your relationships and connections begin to develop, express your gratitude. Gratitude strengthens bonds between people, deepens trust and expands social capital. People want to be around others who see them, appreciate them and value their contributions. Invite people to participate. Just as you must be willing to leverage your social capital for the common good, you also must be willing to help others build relationship networks.
As we make connections across our communities, they become stronger, forging tighter bonds among residents and building the systems to sustain them — one person, one place, one issue at a time.