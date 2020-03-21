Many Americans are thinking, “What happened to the toilet paper?” as they wander through grocery stores. In addition to low supplies of toilet paper, many stores are experiencing shortages of other products that are needed in the coronavirus emergency. Hand soap, sanitizer and some other products are difficult to find.
The shortages of soap and sanitizer are serious because both products help to prevent the disease from spreading. Almost every health care authority recommends frequent hand washing to kill COVID-19 on the hands, but if soap isn’t available, a first line of defense is compromised.
The shortages of important virus-fighting products is occurring because some people are buying more of those products than they immediately need. They’re worried that they’ll run out at home if stores can’t keep it supplied, and they are correct. Because they’ve hoarded a portion of the available supply, there’s not enough to go around and shelves go empty.
Some businesses are recognizing the hoarding problem and limiting purchases of certain products. However, hoarding is not easily stopped. If hoarders can’t get enough sanitizer, hand soap or toilet paper at one store, they’ll go to other stores to buy more.
“As it happens, economists have been thinking about the problem of hoarding for a while,” writes Noah Smith, an assistant professor of finance at Stony Brook University. “In 1991, the late Harvard University economist Martin Weitzman wrote a paper called, “Price Distortion and Shortage Deformation, or What Happened to the Soap?” in which he tried to model why stores in the Soviet Union seemed chronically low on this crucial consumer good. The former Soviet Union didn’t need a pandemic to run out of the basics!
To analyze shortages, Weitzman tossed out the classic assumption that supply and demand simply match each other as if by magic. Instead, he modeled a more realistic process in which consumers buy a certain amount of something and then use it up over time, then go buy more. He found that shortages caused by government price distortions can be self-reinforcing — the more people have to wait in line or hunt around to find soap, the more soap they’ll stock up on.
The coronavirus epidemic has created a sense of panic that’s prompting people to stock up on necessities so they feel safer.
We suggest that, rather than buying too much, just buy as much sanitizer and toilet paper as you need, and be confident the store shelves will be restocked when buying habits return to normal.