Hollywood portrays car thieves as technologically savvy. With skill and precision, and in a matter of mere seconds, they hot-wire the target vehicle and speed away. That’s usually not how it happens, especially here in rural Nebraska. If a car is stolen here, it’s likely the thief possessed no special skills or sophistication. The advantage car thieves have here in Nebraska is not intelligence, but our trusting nature.
Car owners actually help out the thieves, who may not be that smart, but they are alert. They easily can spot such owner-produced mistakes as doors left unlocked and keys conveniently sticking in the ignition. Why wouldn’t a thief pounce on such an opportunity?
With older vehicles, built between the 1960s and 1980s, it’s possible, with a little luck, to start the engine without its key, say police, who hate to see people allow themselves to be victimized because they carelessly leave their keys in the ignition.
It’s also easy for thieves to grab cars with the engine left running. During the cold winter, how often have you passed a vehicle with its engine running so the interior warms up? We even see that mistake on hot summer afternoons when someone fires up the engine to give the AC time to cool off the inside.
Guess what, a running car is another red carpet welcome for the thief. He just needs to jump inside, slip the transmission into gear and go. It sure beats walking home on a cold winter night or broiling summer afternoon.
A vehicle owner who is careless enough to leave the car unattended with the engine running could someday return to the parking spot and make a costly, humiliating discovery. And don’t think that locking the doors with the motor running is the answer. If a thief is bold enough, a swift strike on a window will gain access.
That’s when the misery multiplies, because the thief might take the car for a joy ride and severely damage its body and suspension. Another worry: If the car keys were in the ignition, what other keys might have been on the ring? House, office or business keys? Get ready to spend some money replacing locks.
The thief also might search your car for purses and wallets or anything of value. If the crook is an addict, the unsuspecting victim just bought the doper his next fix.
We hope our readers never experience the horrible feeling of discovering their car has been stolen. The only thing worse would be explaining to the police and insurance agent that you made everything easy for the thief by leaving your keys in the ignition.