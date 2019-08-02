Kearney businesses, to continue our commitment to the Kearney area, we would like to introduce you to the STAY Kearney coupon book. STAY Kearney, which stands for Stay, Taste, Adventure, Your Kearney, promotes shopping locally, supporting our local businesses, and keeping dollars working within our community. These coupons are a free opportunity to continue to help your business succeed.
Our goal is to include approximately 300 businesses in the STAY Kearney coupon books. Businesses will be selected to participate on a first-come, first-served basis.
The deadline will be Aug. 31. These books will be valid from Dec. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2020. The coupon books will be sold for $25 each, and will offer more than $3,000 worth of savings for a one-time use. We will be giving organizations, teams, etc., that are fundraising the chance to help sell the books and they will get $5 for every book sold.
Your business can utilize any combination of the following coupons, all for free (up to four coupons each):
$5 off of a purchase of $25 or more;
$10 off of a purchase of $50 or more;
$25 off of a purchase of $100 or more; and,
BOGO: Buy One, Get One Free (free item does not have to be the same).
If you are interested in participating in the STAY Kearney coupon book, contact our Marketing and Event Director Megan Berry at mberry@kearneycoc.org.
We are excited about this new opportunity for you to engage your current and potential customers in the Kearney area while promoting your business for free.
Derek Rusher, Kearney