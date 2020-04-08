Experts tell us the United States’ over-reliance on China and other foreign suppliers for medical products has been apparent for almost 20 years, but the coronavirus emergency has forced lawmakers and administration officials to admit our nation’s vulnerability has been exposed.
“Never again should we rely on the rest of the world for our essential medicines and countermeasures,” said Peter Navarro, President Trump’s economic adviser. He pledged last week the United States would emerge from its dependence on other nations and rebuild its domestic capabilities to produce drugs and medical supplies.
Standing next to Trump at a White House press briefing, Navarro said, “One of the things that this crisis has taught us, sir, is that we are dangerously overdependent on a global supply chain.”
Trump also expressed his concerns, and stressed during a meeting with pharmaceutical companies that the virus “shows the importance of bringing manufacturing back to America so that we are producing, at home, the medicines and equipment and everything else that we need to protect the public’s health.”
According to Olivia Beavers, writing for The Hill, the 2019 annual report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission warned that U.S. consumers, including the military, are “heavily dependent” on China for drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients, arguing that this “presents economic and national security risks.”
This isn’t the first time over-dependence on foreign suppliers has created a national security threat. During the crude oil shortage of the 1970s, the United States’ economy was at risk after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries shut off the spigot to U.S. markets. Rationing of gasoline left a sour taste with Americans, but solutions to the energy dependence took decades to achieve.
Today the United States may be the earth’s largest petroleum producer, but is it feasible to build up to the same level of dominance with medicine and medical supplies? Perhaps a better question would be, how can we afford anymore dependence on China as a key supplier?
The U.S. is learning the risks of this dependence the hard way. Each empty shelf we encounter is proof that we Americans no longer can tolerate medical dependence on a foreign nation, especially China.