Back in the days when our media options were limited, it was easier to get a message across. When we got all our news from a newspaper or two, a handful of television channels or a favorite radio station, it was impossible to avoid stories we didn’t like but needed to hear.
Today, with unlimited sources of information, accurate or otherwise, we can focus on messages that reinforce our own beliefs and prejudices.
But some realities can’t be avoided, some stories we need to hear for our own good, and like it or not, we’re responsible for our reaction.
World Suicide Prevention Day is one of the realities we have to face.
Turn as many pages or channels, click whatever links you like, and sooner or later, despite your best efforts to avoid the issue, the suicide of a friend, relative or acquaintance is going to intrude on your self-created “reality.”
“We can no longer bury our heads in the sand about suicide in our communities. Suicide can happen to anyone regardless of their age, gender, ethnicity or socio-economic status,” said Wendy Shifflet, program therapist at Tri Valley Health Systems.
Tri Valley’s Senior Life Solutions is working to raise awareness during September’s National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.
The effort is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of older adults suffering from symptoms of anxiety and depression often related to aging.
Trained staff use standardized, evidence-based tools for screening patients at risk of suicide, and help the patient create a plan to prevent future suicide attempts or suicidal thoughts.
Patients meet up to three times a week in a supportive, encouraging group setting, including a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed social workers, a registered nurse and other health care professionals.
Suicide affects more than seniors. It is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-34, the fourth leading cause among people ages 35-54, and the eighth leading cause among people ages 55-64.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death for all ages in the United States, responsible for nearly 45,000 deaths in 2016, approximately one every 12 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an average of 129 deaths by suicide occur per day, and there are an estimated 1.4 million suicide attempts per year.
Don’t flip the channel, turn the page or click a different link if the subject of suicide comes up.
If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
