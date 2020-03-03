Tourism is big business for the Kearney area. It accounts for an estimated $86 million annually in direct travel spending and employs 1,400 people at hotels, motels, restaurants and attractions. There are almost 1,800 rooms in Kearney’s hotels and motels. Restaurants and retailers around the city are more reasons Kearney is a top destination for business travelers, sightseers, pleasure seekers, athletes and other visitors.
There’s so much at stake with our surging tourism industry, and that’s among the reasons officials with the Kearney Visitors Bureau, Buffalo County Commissioners and Kearney City Council announced last week it’s the end of the line for the Classic Car Collection. Since it opened in May 2011, the attraction has featured what was billed as the best public auto collection between Chicago and Denver.
Now comprised of more than 200 cars — most of them donated and others on loan — the collection was a sight to see for car lovers. But not everyone loves cars, and as a result attendance at the collection averaged 8,000 to 13,000 annually — hardly enough to keep the doors open.
As a result, the collection consumed almost $250,000 annually in tourism promotion money collected as lodging and occupation taxes at Kearney area hotels and motels.
According to the plans announced last week, the collection will remain in operation until May 2021 — the 10th anniversary — and then autos donated by Elkhorn collectors Bernie and Janice Taulborg to launch the Classic Car Collection will be auctioned. Proceeds will be used to retire the collection’s debt of $3.3 million to the Kearney Visitors Bureau.
The Taulborg autos have been appraised at $4 million, so officials are optimistic the tourism promotion funds loaned to the collection will be repaid.
Although it’s a darn shame the collection has never reached the break-even point, the attraction illustrates the power of hard work, generosity and passion. From the car owners who donated or loaned vehicles to broaden the collection, to the volunteers who prepared exhibits and maintained the vehicles, to the decision-makers who arranged for the attraction to come to Kearney, nobody should say it wasn’t worth the risk and the effort.
Dozens of vehicles in the collection are rare and represent breakthroughs in engineering and styling, while others inspire nostalgia among visitors who recall family vacations, nights at the drive-in theater and hot dates with high school sweethearts.
There’s hardly anything as American as the automobile, but even with $3.3 million in tourism promotion dollars funneled its way, the collection was a financial bust. If there’s a lesson to be learned, it’s that some big ideas never pan out. It is difficult to admit failure, but in moving on, Kearney and Buffalo County can refocus how tourism promotion funds are used.
With the collection out of the picture, there will be $250,000 more to work with, and hopefully as a community we can make our tourism industry even stronger.