On a Friday evening a few weeks ago, when I needed a place to unwind after a grueling week, I knew exactly where to go. I found refuge in The World Theatre.
I handed over a $5 bill, bought a little bag of buttered popcorn and found a seat. I took off my coat and settled in. That seat was so roomy that if an elephant had plopped down beside me, I wouldn’t have had to budge.
A World Theatre board member scrambled up on stage and thanked the audience for coming. He reminded us to put our empty popcorn bags and soft drink cups in trash cans after the show. “We’re all volunteers,” he said. He also told us what films would be showing in the coming weeks.
The theater darkened, and soon I was blissfully caught up in a made-up world of cinema.
The World is one of the Kearney’s real treasures.
I was a stranger to the World, and Kearney too, when I moved here from Cleveland in June 2012. I was wide-eyed at the yawning Great Plains and miles and miles of corn and this cute little (to me) community of 33,000 people.
Then-Editor Mike Konz got me settled in and told me about the re-opening of the World. He assigned me to interview Central Avenue merchants about this theater’s grand renaissance.
Out I went, tablet in hand. I learned that the public had drenched the World with twice as much money as it needed to pull itself out of the rust and debris, brush itself off and get dressed up and proudly take its place in this city. Writing that story opened my eyes to Kearney.
As I settled into life here, I settled into the World, too. I saw classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Gone With the Wind” and “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and treasures like “Dances with Wolves.” When my sister visited from Ohio, we went to see “Casablanca.” For the first time, we saw Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman on a big screen. Before then, we’d seen them only on a postage stamp-sized TV screen.
I watched Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra sing their way through “Guys and Dolls,” an oldie I’d seen only on the stage. In the winter, The World shows Oscar-nominated films like “Slumdog Millionaire” and “The Shape of Water.”
I’ve been gripped by the World’s documentaries, too, like the recent one about alcohol problems in White Clay, about sex trafficking overseas, and one about Indians finding new pride by competing in rodeos. In August 2018, Michael Forsberg was here when the World showed his documentary about paddling down the Platte from Wyoming to Omaha.
The theater offers other events, too, like weekly showings of Jon Bokenkamp’s TV hit “The Blacklist,” and a Chautauqua program with an actress playing Rosa Parks. On Oscar night, the public is invited to dress as glitzy as the stars on the red carpet and watch the Oscar ceremonies on the big screen.
In my five years in Kearney, I’ve had only one lonely night at the World. It was the Monday night in 2014 when the Ohio State Buckeyes stunned Oregon to win the College Football Championship. To my delight, the World showed that game on the big screen, so I went.
Alas, I was one of just nine people in the theater. I sat there, hushed, swatting away my urge to scream and yell. When Ohio State won, I was jubilant, but there was no one to celebrate with. The eight other patrons just put on their coats and left. I wandered out onto dark Central Avenue, all put away for the night and grew homesick for my friends back in Cleveland. What fun is winning when you can’t celebrate?
I’m headed to the World tonight. I’ll slip into jeans and a sweatshirt, meet some friends, feast on a bit of popcorn, and let the world disappear for a few hours.
But the World, I hope, will never disappear. It’s as much a Kearney classic as the cranes.
