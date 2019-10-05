Nebraska’s corn harvest will leave behind corn residue that is a tremendous feed resource for cattle and an economical forage option for many producers.
Nebraska has 9 million corn acres and 1.8 million beef cows, which means there is more than twice the number of cornstalk acres needed for beef grazing.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Educator Aaron Berger says there are several key considerations when planning for cornstalk grazing.
Field scouting: Prior to grazing, determine the amount of corn present.
Look for piles that could cause a grain consumption overload and result in bloat or death in cattle. If there is more than 8-10 bushels of corn ears per acre on the ground, a grazing strategy to control corn intake is needed.
Stocking rate: This is determined based on corn bushels yielded per acre and average weight of cattle that will be grazing. Ask your local UNL Extension office staff about a spreadsheet available to download to calculate stocking rates.
A quick way to estimate grazing days per acre for a 1,200 pound non-lactating cow is to divide the corn bushel yield by 3.5. For example, a yield of 180 bushels divided by 3.5 equals 51 grazing days per acre.
Grazing quality: The quality starts high early in the grazing period at approximately 70 percent total digestible nutrients and decreases to a low of 45 percent by the end. The rate of quality decline depends on stocking rate and environmental factors such as moisture and field conditions.
Supplements: Mature non-lactating, spring-calving cows in a body condition score of five or better won’t need a protein supplement when grazed at recommended stocking rates, according to UNL research.
However, in the 90 days prior to calving, first-calf heifers will need protein and energy supplements to meet nutrient requirements. Feeding 3.5 pounds per head per day of dried distillers grains would meet this need.
Fall-calving cows also need additional protein and energy.
Cows less than three months after calving need 4.5 pounds per head per day of a supplement that’s at least 30 percent protein and 90 percent TDN on a dry matter basis. Feeding 5 pounds per head per day of dried distillers grains will meet this need.
Weaned calves grazing cornstalks also need supplements to meet a target gain of 1 pound per day. Research shows that dried distillers grains fed at 2 pounds per head per day usually will meet the targeted gain for these grazing calves.
Knowing cows’ nutrient needs and having a supplementation strategy are important elements of using cornstalks to keep feed costs low and to maintain production and profitability.
Backup plan: Deep snow and ice can severely limit cattle’s ability to graze cornstalks, so a backup plan that includes other available feed resources is needed.
More information about grazing cornstalks is posted in the crop residue section of UNL’s Beef Forage Crop Systems web page, https://beef.unl.edu/beef-cattle-production/beef-forage-crop-systems.
Other excellent resources are the Nebraska Extension circular, “Grazing Crop Residues with Beef Cattle” and staff at local UNL Extension offices.
Brent Plugge is a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension educator based in Buffalo County.
