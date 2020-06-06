On a warm March afternoon 15 years ago, I walked in the sun west of Cape Town, South Africa, with Ed, the principal of an elementary school. Ten years had passed since the end of apartheid, but South Africa’s birth to a new life was agonizingly slow and painful.
Take this elementary school, for example. It had 700 mixed-race children (called “colored” in South Africa) and 26 teachers. Its principal, Ed, was determined to educate them even though the future was foggy. The nation’s unemployment rate at that time was 40 percent.
I was in South Africa on a church mission trip. Instead of heading out to see elephants, we were escorted into black townships that whites avoid. We visited places like Ed’s school. After lunch, Ed took me outside to show me the neighborhood and detail its problems. As he waved to the neighbors, he began talking about apartheid.
Ed was in his 40s. Growing up before Nelson Mandela gained political power, he said his parents never questioned authority. They accepted the roles society handed to them. They had menial jobs, raised a family and stayed in the shadows.
Ed said the end of apartheid was a good thing, but there was a caveat. “The young people who were driven to rise up and revolt were so caught up in that revolution they didn’t plan for what kind of life they wanted after they won their freedom. After they had their freedom, then what?” he said.
“Then what?” I will never forget those words.
I saw “then what” first hand. South African society was rotting. Millions of blacks lived in one-room shacks without water or plumbing in wretched townships. Nobody younger than 14 could be arrested, so gangs hired children to do break-ins.
After apartheid and reconciliation, now what?
I’ve thought a lot about Ed as flames of unrest have spread across the nation since George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer last week. It is stirring to see millions of people of all colors and races and social classes standing shoulder-to-shoulder in protests that are mostly peaceful, but then what? Where do we go from here?
Last Sunday, I got a moving Facebook post from Andre Garner, my niece Molly’s husband, Andre is black. Molly is white. Both professionals in musical theater, they met at a summer show in Connecticut and married eight years ago. Andre left the theatrical world, earned a master’s degree at UCLA and now is an assistant professor in the Department of Theater and Dance at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind. Molly is an adjunct professor of dance at Ball State. They have two daughters, ages 5 and 3.
Sunday morning, Andre posted a Facebook post. He was distraught over George Floyd. He wanted to do something but he didn’t know what to do. He asked for words of support and solidarity from his friends, and he got them, swiftly and profusely.
This week, Andre participated in a peaceful march from Ball State to Muncie City Hall. He had to do something, especially for his daughters, he said. But now what?
The problems are multilayered and complicated. Changes have come in the past decades, but not without a fight. Unlike the world when I was small, we now have black elected officials, black mayors, black TV anchors, black comedians and black flight attendants and black college professors such as Andre at nearly all-white colleges. Even a black president, who served two terms. Neighborhoods have integrated.
Behind the headlines, some have leaped in to help. In my hometown of Cleveland, suburbanites regularly head into the inner city to tutor, donate clothing, toys and bicycles, feed the hungry and raise money. Two suburban vocal music teachers started an inner-city boys choir. Churches take inner-city kids on a work camp every summer.
We all want the same thing: fulfilling jobs, a loving spouse, a home, a family, good schools, peace and a world that gives our kids an equal chance. Minneapolis proves that for far too many, that’s still not a guarantee.