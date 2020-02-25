I found out this week that I’m not loved by everyone. I realize this shouldn’t come as a shock. We’ll never get through life being liked by the masses. Heck, my own mother probably doesn’t like me from time to time. Still, it’s a gut-punch when we hear it for ourselves, right?
Let’s back up.
The first time I learned I was annoying to some was somewhere back in the early 1990s at a birthday party sleepover for my friend, Sara. We decided to play a game called, “Let’s sit in a circle and tell each other what we don’t like about each other.”
If you think a game where the main object is to point out flaws is unhealthy, you would be correct. But it was the ’90s. The rules were different.
We promised not to get mad at each other. That promise was broken.
“Leslie, you talk too much. And you flirt with all the boys,” they told me.
I was crushed. My feelings were hurt. They probably weren’t wrong, but it still wasn’t fun to hear. Today, 30 years later, I remember their comments. I’m going to go ahead and suggest, one more time, to never (ever) play the “I don’t like you because…” game.
It’s not wise.
I’ve lived most of my years away from controversy. I’m not liked by everyone, but I try to be kind. And when I learn that someone doesn’t agree with me, I’ll usually shrug it off and move on. Because that’s just life, right? We never will get through these years unscathed. When we can let go of that control and recognize that people will (and should) have different opinions than us, that’s when we can live happy, full lives.
I tried to remind myself of that this week. It didn’t work.
I learned from a dear friend, that a group of women I’ve coached and loved for months now, broke off on their own and started an online community without me.
My insecurities immediately kicked in.
“Really? After all I’ve done for them? After all I’ve taught them? What’s wrong with me? I’m not Christian enough? I’m too small-town? I’m not smart enough, loud enough, brave enough for them?”
I was back at that sleepover, with a crushed heart. I really did think by age 38 these things wouldn’t bother me anymore. Turns out even grown-ups can get their feelings hurt.
That night, I turned on mindless TV, ate an unhealthy amount of cheese and tried to clear my mind. And then, I had a frank conversation with God and decided to sleep it off.
I woke up the next day, ready to let it all go.
Here’s what I know now, that I didn’t know at age 8.
Some people won’t like me. Even if I do everything the right way. Even if I love them and speak kindly to them and do everything in my power to help them succeed. Even then, I still won’t be everyone’s favorite. And that’s OK. All I can do is continue to be kind and be the best version of me. I have to let that be enough.
I hope you can do the same.