In his testimony on Capitol Hill, former special counsel Robert S. Mueller issued a warning that echoed the 1966 movie comedy, “The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!” Except he wasn’t joking. Far from it.
“Over the course of my career,” said the longtime FBI director, “I have seen a number of challenges to our democracy. The Russian government’s effort to interfere in our election is among the most serious.” Asked if those efforts were continuing, Mueller snapped, “They’re doing it as we sit here, and they expect to do it during the next campaign.”
So how did President Trump and his acolytes respond? By denying and denouncing the unvarnished truth Mueller had stated. By plunging their heads deeply into the sands of self-delusion.
Within days of Mueller’s appearance, Trump had engineered the departure of Dan Coats, his director of national intelligence, who had earned a reputation for courageous candor by refuting the president’s prejudices and emphasizing Moscow’s malign machinations.
A year ago, after the president eagerly embraced what he called Vladimir Putin’s “extremely strong and powerful” denials that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election, Coats fired back: “We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy.”
Every Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee signed a bipartisan report documenting the “growing volume of malicious activity” targeted at U.S. election systems. And while the senior Republican, Richard Burr of North Carolina, said some progress has been made in protecting those systems, “There is still much work that remains to be done.”
The president has turned a deaf ear to all these extremely loud alarms. His choice to replace Coats, Rep. John Ratcliffe, is an obscure Texan who seems to have only one qualification for the job: a slavish devotion to Trump and a ravenous appetite for discredited conspiracy theories embraced by the president and his cheerleaders in the right-wing media.
Trump’s relentless refusal to acknowledge Russia’s role in his victory symbolizes a much larger flaw in his approach to the presidency: rejecting any information that contradicts his view of the world.
The Russians are indeed coming. And Trump is not building a wall to keep them out. He’s opening a door to invite them in.