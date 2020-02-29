My cellphone rang Saturday morning as I sipped coffee and tussled with a New York Times crossword puzzle. Judy, my sister-in-law, was calling from Jacksonville, Fla. “Chuck has two brain tumors,” she said.
I had to catch my breath.
Fourteen months ago, my brother Chuck was diagnosed with melanoma, but doctors have kept it at bay with Keytruda, a drug that boosts the immune system. In November, doctors took him off the Keytruda, believing his immune system was strong enough to lasso that cancer, but a few weeks ago, Chuck ran a stop sign. He put a ham in the trunk of the car instead of the refrigerator.
Judy, alarmed, called his doctor, who sent Chuck straight to the ER at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. He was diagnosed with two 4-centimeter-sized brain tumors.
Surgery was scheduled for Monday — unless further tests showed that the cancer had spread. In that case, they would simply send him home to die.
I hung up, deeply shaken. My crossword puzzle slipped to the floor.
For two agonizing days I prayed, but I was powerless, and I knew it.
Late Monday afternoon, Judy called, relieved. The cancer had not spread beyond Chuck’s brain. They would remove the tumors Thursday. Afterward, he would need occupational and physical therapy and speech therapy, but he would recover.
I nearly fell to my knees in gratitude.
A half-hour later, I went to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to hear national apologist Dr. Frank Turek lecture on the proof of God’s existence. As Turek spoke, my mind hopscotched between God and the sudden punch-in-the-gut absolute of our mortality. We believe we will live forever. We are wrong.
When Chuck’s illness was diagnosed before Christmas a year ago, I clung to Chuck’s assurance that Keytruda would keep him alive. “This cancer is like a chronic illness. It will always be there, but they can control it with drugs,” Chuck said with remarkable calm. Melanoma was no longer a death sentence, he said; doctors assured him he could live for five years. He was serene when I talked to him Saturday, too.
A year ago, he and Judy — married for 48 years — talked soberly about all they wanted to do before the inevitable end. A retired magazine editor, Chuck works part time with a cruise ship line in Jacksonville. Last fall, he and Judy took a two-week cruise through the Panama Canal. In June — if he can — they plan to go to London for five days and cruise through Norwegian fjords.
Meanwhile, Wednesday evening I covered a program by Sherry Schaffnitt, a spiritual communicator from Kearney who can connect with those who have passed away. She channeled into the spirits of loved ones of people in the audience and relayed messages. They have passed into the next world and are alive and doing well, she said.
As I listened, I kept thinking about Chuck and my own mortality. At 73, Chuck is the oldest of my three siblings. One of us must go first.
My twin sister and I had talked at length Sunday. Martha, usually as tough as an oak, was too shaken to leave the house. This has hit us like a jackhammer. Life is excruciatingly brief, and our years are dwindling.
Chuck sailed through surgery Thursday. Six hours later, I talked to him on the phone. He was his old cheery self. The tumors are gone, and he won’t need speech therapy because the part of his brain that controls his speech is located on the right side of his brain, not the tumor-infected left side. Only 1 percent of people have that on the right side. The surgeon credited Judy with saving his life. Had she not called when she noticed Chuck’s shakiness, the tumors would have grown too big to remove.
Blessedly, he, and all of us who love him, got a reprieve.
At Ash Wednesday services this week, the priest smudged ashes on my forehead. “Remember that thou art dust, and to dust you shall return,” he said.
I’m remembering, all right. Especially this week.