Our youngest, Keithan, turned 3 in March. I remember age 3. My girls now are almost 12 and almost 10. I’ve done this before. I’m an experienced toddler mom. How hard can this really be? You already know where this is going, don’t you?
Either my mind decided to block age 3 or my girls were perfect little angels. They would say that is accurate. Mom knows better.
Because after 3 months of age 3, one thing is clear.
I forgot.
Age 3 with a boy is a lot.
Age 3 when mom is inching closer to age 40 is a lot.
Age 3 with two ’tween girls, a pandemic, a business to run and a family to take care of, is a lot.
Keithan wakes up when the birds start singing.
He demands apple juice, Pop-Tarts and a movie. (I know mom, I know! I’m the parent.)
Our girls were a little demanding too. But they let us go back to bed. Not Keithan.
“Mom! Come lay with me. Mom! I need more apple juice. Mom! I want to watch a different show.”
When his food and juice are ready, he’ll squish his not-so-tiny frame into the corner of the couch, pushing me off to the side.
“Cover my toes!” he’ll beg.
And just when I’m about to snooze, I hear, “Ugh! I spilled my juice. Ugh! My Pop-Tart is broken. Ugh! Let’s go outside to play!”
So much for the few extra minutes of sleep.
He runs outside to dig in the dirt. He finds roly poly bugs and dandelions for his mama.
“I picked this for you, Mom!”
And that’s how he gets me. That’s how I find energy for the rest of the day. His sweet little eyes look up at me as he hands me the weed. It’s the best gift I’ve ever received.
“Thank you! I love it!” I beam, and then he’s off again on his next adventure.
Potty training is almost done, but it’s easy for this guy to get distracted, so if he runs past you, into the bathroom, you know he just made it.
“Whew,” I hear him sigh. “That was close!”
For lunch it’s a banana, cheese and crackers, grapes, blueberries, lunchmeat, milk, more cheese and any cookie he can get his hands on.
He eats a lot of food. Most of it usually ends up on the floor.
“Sorry mom! I made a mess,” he says. Good thing I still remember that dandelion.
Naps only exist at daycare as mom can’t seem to get him to settle down. Probably because our day care provider isn’t a sucker for dandelions.
He spends his afternoons running in the sprinklers and interrogating his sisters.
“Ugh, mom!” his big sister Ella will yell, “please get him to stop sitting on me!”
By dinner, he’s starving again and chows down most anything he can find. He’ll rummage in the pantry and pull down boxes of food if we aren’t careful.
“Keithan! Stay out of there,” I’ll yell. He responds with a whine and an epic not-enough-nap meltdown.
Bath time is full of toys and buckets and splashing and the water usually falls onto the bathroom floor. This week he actually brought a large squirt gun into the bathroom and covered the ceiling with water.
“I want to stay in until my fingers are wrinkly,” he’ll tell me.
I dry him off and his naked little body decides now is a good time to play. He’ll run through the house before I can catch him.
“Gross Keithan,” his sister Grace yells, “put on some clothes! Don’t sit on the couch without pants on!”
When nighttime finally rolls around, his mama typically is worn out. We grab a book, or three, depending on how much energy is left, and then find a few songs to sing on his favorite playlist.
“It’s time to rock,” I tell him. “Let’s turn out the lights and I’ll sing to you.”
This is my favorite part.
For a few minutes it’s calm, he lays his head on my shoulder and the two of us sing into the dark empty night.
“Hey mom, guess what?” he asks me.
“What?” I respond, already knowing the answer to this one.
“I love you!” he’ll beam.
“I love you too!” I tell him.
And just like that, my heart turns into mush and I know someday, I’ll miss age 3.
A lot.