A bit after 5 a.m. in late July, as the sun was opening its eyes, my twin sister Martha and I scrambled out of our sleeping bags at Custer State Park near Rapid City, S.D. We downed orange juice and bananas and camp-stove-heated coffee and set out on the park’s Buffalo Safari Jeep Tour in search of bison, elk and pronghorn.
Our open-air van headed down the Wildlife Loop Road, veered off onto a dusty path, zipped over a hill and burst onto so many buffalo we couldn’t count them all. They grazed on hills, under trees and on the side of the road. A few meandered in front of us and briefly stopped the van.
My sister and I stared at these massive hulks of animals. A few retained fuzzy ponchos of last winter’s fur and looked like fashionably coiffed French poodles. Little calves tailed their mothers. Since it was still mating season, a few enormous bulls hovered around, too.
As buffalo hoofed and snorted around our vehicle, the driver instructed us to keep our arms inside. He said buffalo consider any intruder to be a predator, but these buffalo know the Buffalo Safari Jeep Tour vehicle, so they ignore it.
We were thrilled. Our gamble had paid off.
The previous afternoon, Martha and I had set out to see buffalo on the Wildlife Loop Road, but we’d come up empty, so we decided, a bit nervously, that this two-hour excursion would be worth the rather exorbitant (we thought) price. The caveat: Every tour was sold out the next day except the one at 6 a.m.
“Daybreak and dusk are best for this tour,” the woman at the desk declared. Granted, sightings cannot be guaranteed; buffalo, elk and other wildlife can’t be programmed like stage performers, but chances of seeing wildlife were good, she said, so we took the risk and made reservations.
That woman was right. That adventure was worth every precious penny.
That tour was practically private, too, with just four of us in the 14-passenger van. Our driver was a military retiree who said this was his dream job. As he zigzagged up and down the park’s way-off-the-beaten-path hills in search of wildlife, he talked about animals, rainfall and wildfires.
He told us how millions of buffalo roamed the Great Plains before railroads and white settlers practically exterminated them in the late 1800s, killing them, among other reasons, for their hides and their tongues, considered a culinary delicacy.
He drove us to the corrals where Custer State Park holds its buffalo roundup every September (this year’s, the 54th, will be Sept. 27.) Park rangers and volunteers, all on horseback, will drive 1,300 buffalo for five miles and funnel them into corrals to be sorted, branded, tested and, if necessary, treated. A few will be sold to keep the park’s herd size manageable. Close to 20,000 people watch this event every year. Brochures recommend arriving by 7 a.m., but one park official advised getting there at 3 a.m. to claim a good spot.
He also told us that the Sioux consider this land sacred. We saw deer and a solitary pronghorn antelope.
Custer State Park is a gem that rivals a national park. We’d spent our first night in a rustic cabin at Sylvan Lake. We’d hiked around Sylvan Lake’s sandstone pinnacles that poke their fat fingers into the sky. We’d kayaked on the lake. Then we threaded our way down the Needles Highway where rock walls leaned so close together in spots that only one car could squeeze between them. We camped the next night nestled under tall trees in our tent.
At 8 a.m., as the van returned to the tour office, a herd of buffalo was ambling down the park’s main road. People hurried outside with their phones and cameras. It was an encore performance for that four-star show at dawn.