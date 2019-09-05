It was a good week. Our older daughter got another part in another local play. She loves theater. Watching my kid get good news, I’m learning, is even better than receiving my own good news. Of course, the opposite is true when she gets bad news. It hurts my heart more than I ever anticipated.
That’s parenting. Or so they tell me.
But no bad news for her this week. School is in session, and we’re rolling along.
Our younger daughter shocked my husband and me this week by acting like she thinks I’m somewhat cool again. She let me play a “pump-up” song before school each day and although she still isn’t thrilled with my dance moves, she didn’t cry in disgust.
Winning.
And here’s the best part. I drove by her school on last Thursday afternoon. Apparently, she was outside for recess at that time, (I didn’t know that, I promise) and she saw me. But instead of ignoring her old mom driving the ol’ squeaky Dodge, she actually ran over to the fence while shouting, “Hi Mom!” and she let a few friends come along, too!
I played it cool and said something like, “Hey girls” and kept driving.
I had to use every ounce of my soul not to stop the car, run out to the fence and take a photo with her. I figured that would ruin my “cool mom” vibe for the week, and there’s no way I’m risking that one.
And the baby? He’ll turn 2½ in just a few days. He still isn’t potty trained (we’re working on it) but he is starting to sleep a bit later in the mornings. And he gives me the best hugs.
As for me? We had a strong August, business-wise, and the hubs and I even slipped away for a Friday morning coffee date.
To make things even better, so far, everyone is healthy. No beginning-of-school-year-crud has hit our home. And the Huskers won. That means the majority of people I see out in public likely will be in a good mood.
I went to bed Saturday night, desperately clinging to this week. It was so simple, yet so blissful. This isn’t one of those weeks we typically document. Fairly mundane, basically usual but then, I’m learning, the best moments in life usually are.
So I wrote about it, partly because I want to remember the good stuff when the bad stuff comes knocking (and we all know it will) and partly because I want to remind you guys to soak up the usual, too.
Sometimes I wonder if the world gets caught up in the big, bold gestures (I know I do) when the good stuff is right in front of us. If we aren’t careful, we’ll miss it.
I didn’t miss it this week. I’d call that a success.
